× Police: Teen Dead Following Motorcycle Accident In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A 14-year-old died following a motorcycle accident in Van Buren on Sunday (June 11), said Detective Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened on Broadway Street.

The identity of the teen and the cause of the accident have not been released. At this time, we don’t know if the teen was driving or a passenger on the motorcycle. Van Buren Police is expected to give more information Monday morning.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.