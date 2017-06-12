Snake Venom Used To Treat Blood Clots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers in Taiwan are using a protein found in snake venom in a new drug to prevent blood clots.

So far it's only been used on mice, but it seems to prevent bleeding which is a common side effect from the anti-platelet drugs that are currently available.

The drugs are usually prescribed for heart patients to prevent blood cells called platelets from clumping together and forming clots.

Depending on where they happen, clots can lead to a stroke or heart attack.

