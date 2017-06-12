× Springdale Man Gets Probation In Sexual Assault Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child will serve 10 years probation but no prison time, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents.

William Allen Custodio, 63, pleaded guilty May 22 to one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Custodio was arrested Dec. 15 after the victim told a school counselor Custodio had sexually assaulted her several times since 2014, according to a probable cause affidavit.

As part of his plea agreement, Custodio also must register as a sex offender and is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors.

Second-degree sexual is assault is a Class B felony, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-14-125. Class B felonies typically carry a prison sentence of five to 20 years and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Custodio was being held Monday (June 12) at the Benton County Jail.