× Springdale Man Headed To Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Possession

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Monday (June 12) to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a press release.

James Dwayne Myers, 38, admitted to having a Remington 12-gauge shotgun when officers searched his home and found drugs and other weapons, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas said in the release.

At the time, Myers had at least one prior felony conviction and was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the release.

Myers was indicted in November by a federal grand jury. He pleaded guilty in February. After his prison sentence ends, Myers will serve five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force investigated the case, which consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.

Myers’ case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, which is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of firearms and improving the safety of residents in the Western District of Arkansas, the release said.

Participants in the initiative include federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.