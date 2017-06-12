× Springdale Man Sentenced In Sexual Assault Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child will serve 10 years probation and 90 days in jail, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents.

William Allen Custodio, 63, pleaded guilty May 22 to one count of second-degree sexual assault.

As part of his plea agreement, Custodio also must register as a sex offender and is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors.

A lack of forensic evidence made the case difficult to prosecute, said Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith. The plea agreement had the support of the victim, who wanted to avoid a trial, Smith said.

Custodio was arrested Dec. 15 after the victim told a school counselor Custodio had sexually assaulted her several times since 2014, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Second-degree sexual is assault is a Class B felony, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-14-125.

Class B felonies typically carry a prison sentence of five to 20 years and a maximum fine of $15,000. However, probation is within the bounds of punishment, Smith said.

Custodio was being held Monday (June 12) at the Benton County Jail.