Tyson Foods Recalls Nearly 2.5 Million Pounds Of Breaded Chicken Products

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods Inc. recalled more than 2 million pounds of chicken products on Friday (June 9) after discovering that an unlisted allergen could be in the products.

The ready to eat breaded chicken products were recalled after officials learned they could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the labels, according to a USDA release. An ingredient supplier told the company on Tuesday (June 6) that milk could be included in the breadcrumbs.

Almost 2.5 million pounds of the chicken are included in the recall. The products were made and packaged from Aug. 17, 2016, through Jan.14, 2017.

The products were packaged in bulk and sold to institutions nationwide, including several schools. Affected products show “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold under Tyson and Spare Time branding. A complete recall list can be found here.

So far nobody has reported any injuries or adverse reactions due to eating the chicken.