BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A family of four were chosen as the Benton County farm family of the year.

Garrett and Amanda Gittlein and their two sons have a 350 acre farm west of Gravette in Maysville. They also lease close to 500 acres.

Garrett said this is nothing new to them because he's been driving a tractor since he was 11 years old.

“I can't explain it, when you got it in you and that's what you love to do that's what you're going to find a way to do and that's what I've done here and I've just kept after it and just absolutely love it,” he said.

The Gittlein's raise registered Angus cattle, custom bale hay, do custom spraying, poultry clean out and spreading.

He said their farm is a one stop shop for your farming needs.

He said receiving this honor is something he's been wanting on since they moved to the area nine years ago, but it's not his ultimate goal.

“My biggest goal in life is to make sure them two boys and our daughter on the way have a place that they can call their own, that's been passed down to them and I hope they enjoy it as much as we have,” he said.

Chairman of the committee Jim Singleton said they looked for a family who was very active in agriculture, active in their community and did an excellent job with farm practices.

“They are a beautiful young family. They are such hard workers. They do a great job on the farm but they are also very active in the community and so it wasn't very hard when we started looking around in the community to pick this family out,” Singleton said.

The Gittlein's wanted to thank everyone who nominated them and all their family and friends who supported them and have helped them on the farm. He said without them no one of this would be possible.