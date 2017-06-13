× Chadwick, Taccolini Taken On Day Two Of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– No Razorbacks went in the first two rounds of the MLB draft yesterday, but day two has been much busier in Fayetteville. Trevor Stephan (3rd round) and Chad Spanberger (6th) were taken earlier Tuesday, and now you can add two more names to the list: Cannon Chadwick, selected in the ninth round by the New York Mets, and Dominic Taccolini, who went in the tenth to the San Diego Padres.

The selection of Chadwick so soon in the draft came as a surprise to many. He started the season with some promise, quickly sliding into the role of closer for the Diamond Hogs. He lost the job midway through the year, and struggled to regain the confidence of head coach Dave Van Horn.

The junk-throwing righty finished the year with a 3.36 ERA, striking out 38 batters in 32 innings pitched. He only walked five, but developed an unfortunate penchant for hitting batters, awarding nine bases violently in just 24 outings.

For senior RHP Dominic Taccolini, being picked in the tenth round is a vindication of sorts. He returned to Arkansas after the Blue Jays drafted him in the 16th round of last year’s draft, intent on improving his standing. After a rocky start to the year, he finished strong, giving up one run and striking out 11 batters across his last five appearances. He finished the season with a 5.75 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 innings of work.