WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Economic Opportunity Agency Children's House provides services for children that have been abused, neglected or have faced some sort of adverse childhood experience.

The Children's House will host the 15th Annual Summer Salsa on June 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center.

All of the funds raised at Summer Salsa will go toward the Children's House.

