One Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Stabbing In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A man is behind bars and another is in critical condition at an area hospital following a stabbing in Van Buren early Tuesday (June 13).

According to Detective Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police, the incident happened just after midnight in the Flat Rock neighborhood after two men got into a fight. One man was stabbed in the chest during the altercation and is now in serious condition at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith.

The suspect was taken to the Crawford County Jail and will face first-degree battery charges, Wear stated.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time. Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.