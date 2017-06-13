Police: 2 Officers Killed, 2 Inmates On The Run In Georgia

GEORGIA (CNN) — A manhunt is underway for two prisoners after one of them shot and killed two corrections officers transporting them on a bus Tuesday morning in central Georgia, authorities said.

Baldwin State Prison inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rowe, 43, and Dubose, 24, then carjacked a green 2004 four-door Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RBJ6601 and drove west toward Eatonton. Both are believed to be armed with the officers’ Glock pistols, the sheriff’s office said.

The slain officers were Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both of whom worked at Baldwin State Prison in nearby Milledgeville, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

The department didn’t say which inmate is accused of firing the shots.

The corrections officers were transporting prisoners during a work detail, Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills told CNN affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Rowe was serving a sentence of up to life in prison for convictions of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a 2001 case, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.

Remembering our two Baldwin State Prison officers tragically killed today – Christopher Monica hired 10-16-09 & Curtis Billue hired 7-16-07 — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) June 13, 2017

Dubose was sentenced up to 20 years in prison after convictions for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft in 2014, the website shows. He also was convicted of theft and identity fraud in cases from August 2010.

Eatonton, Putnam County’s seat of government, is about 65 miles southeast of Atlanta.