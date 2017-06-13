× Police: Rogers Man Exposed Himself To Child

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of twice exposing himself to a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mark Joseph Sullivan, 25, was arrested Monday (June 12) in connection with two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Sullivan said he first showed the child his genitals while he was at work, where he was on Facebook looking at pictures of women in their underwear, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan later exposed himself to the child while she was at his home. Sullivan also said the child saw a sex toy lying on Sullivan’s bed. He told her what the toy was because he wanted her to know “the truth” about sex, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan was being held Tuesday (June 13) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Sexual indecency with a child is a Class D felony, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-14-110. Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.