Razorback Signees Selected In MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Dave Van Horn routinely goes out and signs some of the highest rated prospects in the country to come to Arkansas but, as is the case every season, he has the fight the Major League Baseball Draft to keep them.

Left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo, a signed junior college transfer from Iowa Western College, was taken in the third round by the Kansas City Royals with the 90th overall selection. The suggested signing bonus for that slot is $607,300.

The Razorbacks saw their first high school signee taken in the draft when Canaan Smith was drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round. The catcher/first baseman was taken with the 122nd overall pick, well above where he was projected by several media outlets. The approximate pick value is $433,100.

This post will be updated as more players are drafted.