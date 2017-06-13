Spanberger Drafted By Colorado In 6th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Colorado Rockies added Arkansas slugger Chad Spanberger with the 176th overall pick in the sixth round of the MLB Draft.

Spanberger was ranked as the thirteenth best first baseman in the draft, according to Baseball America.

The Granite City, Illinois native led Arkansas to a 45-19 record and helped secure the first regional at Baum Stadium since 2010. After a rough first ten games of the season, Spanberger heated up. Among Arkansas players, the lefty ranked first in hits (73), runs (54), home runs (20), RBI (67), strikeouts (65) and slugging percentage (.619).

Entering the SEC tournament with fourteen home runs, Spanberger put on a remarkable display in Hoover. The junior crushed three home runs against Auburn, and two more in the semifinals against Florida. With eight total hits (five home runs, three doubles) Spanberger was named SEC Tournament MVP.

Overall, he finished fourth in the conference with 67 RBI and second with 20 home runs.