Trevor Stephan Drafted By Yankees

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After closing the year with several strong starts, Trevor Stephan was chosen in the third round, 92nd overall, by the New York Yankees in Tuesday’s MLB Draft.

The junior was also drafted 538th overall by the Boston Red Sox last June, turning down the eighteenth round offer for the chance to pitch at Arkansas.

“Getting more experience, getting another year of experience. When Coach [Wes] Johnson got the job that was huge for me. I wanted to come work with him and it’s been a great year. I was at Hill Junior College and I got to know him there and then he went to Mississippi State. I committed to Arkansas but fortunately it all worked out and fell together,” Stephan said.

Under Johnson, the righty led the Razorbacks and finished fourth in the SEC with 120 strikeouts. Stephan led the Diamond Hogs with a 2.87 ERA, walking just 20 batters in 91 innings.

The Magnolia, Texas native notched a few memorable performances. Against Rhode Island on March 10, Stephan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and struck out thirteen batters. Two months later against Tennessee, Stephan pitched a complete game, allowing just one hit over seven innings. And in his final start as a Razorback, Stephan shined against Oral Roberts in the Fayetteville Regional opener, striking out twelve batters over 7.1 innings of work.