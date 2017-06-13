Woman Speaks Out About Man Accused Of Raping Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A mother is speaking out after she says her 3-year-old daughter was raped at a babysitter’s house. We are not showing the mother’s face or using her name, so we do not identify the little girl.

“I never thought that something like this would happen to my daughter,” the mother said.

Records show 19-year-old Jamison Jacob Walker touched the woman’s daughter inappropriately.

“She was really uncomfortable talking about it, so that's how I knew it actually happened,” she said. “I've never heard her say anything like that before.”

Police documents show the alleged crime happened at a home on Pleasant Valley Road. The mother said Walker had been staying at the babysitter’s house for the past few months.

“The babysitter's not [facing any] charges at this time,” Sheriff Ron Brown said.

Court documents state deputies arrested Walker on May 9. He faces two counts of rape. He has since been bailed out of jail, after posting 10 percent of a $20,000 bond.

“If he’s convicted on those charges, he could be looking at 40 years to life per charge,” Sheriff Brown said.

The victim’s mother says she hopes other parents will be able to talk to their kids about rape.

“I just want parents to be more aware of where their children are and who's around them because like I said it could happen to anybody,” she said.

Like her daughter, she said she was sexually assaulted as a young child and has had long-term trauma from the ordeal.

“I never in a million years want that for my child,” she said. “I never want her to feel that way or for this to have to follow her for the rest of her life.”

Records show the child was also interviewed by the Hamilton House, which is a child and family safety center in Fort Smith. According to the Hamilton House, they saw 835 children last year regarding sexual abuse allegations.