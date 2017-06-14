Arkansas State Police Explain Enhanced Security IDs, Keeping Your Driver’s License Current

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM)—Police say you can be fined for not updating information such as your name or address on your driver’s license. In about two years you will also need an upgraded ID in order to fly domestically or enter a federal building.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, Arkansans will need to have an enhanced security driver’s license or identification card to enter a federal building. It’s part of a nationwide initiative to help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.

“If you do not have the enhanced security license issued from your state of residency, you can be denied passage,” said Lt. Ben Cross with Arkansas State Police.

Colin Geis just moved to Fort Smith from Nebraska. He stopped by the State Revenue Office on Phoenix Avenue to upgrade his regular license to an enhanced security card.

“I am a product manager for a company on the east coast, so I do a lot of travel,” he said.

Officials with the DMV said the new IDs cost $40.

In order to get an enhanced ID you will need to bring a total of five valid documents:

Two forms of legal presence and identity : Either a U.S. Passport, U.S. Birth Certificate or U.S. Visa with valid foreign passport and a driver’s license, school or work ID, etc.

: Either a U.S. Passport, U.S. Birth Certificate or U.S. Visa with valid foreign passport and a driver’s license, school or work ID, etc. Two forms of residency: Utility bills issued within the last six months, valid Arkansas hunting or fishing license, personal property tax receipt or invoice, etc.

Utility bills issued within the last six months, valid Arkansas hunting or fishing license, personal property tax receipt or invoice, etc. Social Security Number: Social Security card, Form 1099 with applicant’s name and full SSN, etc.

In our area, enhanced IDs are available at the following State Revenue Offices: Fayetteville, Fort Smith East, Greenwood, Harrison, Benton County Central, Russellville and Springdale.

For a complete list of documents that can be accepted, State Revenue Office locations and frequently asked questions, visit www.ar.gov/ID.

Lt. Cross said even if you do not plan to get your enhanced ID in the immediate future, he reminds drivers you can be fined for failing to update a new address or name changed by marriage within ten days.

“If you're incapacitated in a crash, or for some other reason, a medical episode, and we come across you on the side of the road, that's your lifeline to your family,” he said. “We're going to use that as an immediate resource to locate somebody that knows you and it's always for the benefit of that driver out there to be current.”

He added that ASP’s goal is not to issue citations with this law, but to make sure people are in compliance.