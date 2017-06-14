× Garrett’s Blog: Overnight/Morning Rain Chances

The summerlike weather pattern has set up shop for the next week or so with a few rain chances as the result of either a complex of overnight/morning storms or pop-up storms with daytime heating.

A better chance for more widespread rain will arrive on Sunday with a weak cold front pushing into the area.

This image shows an area of rain to our west after midnight, early on Thursday morning. This could continue to move SE with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm for the greater River Valley.

By Thursday morning, yet another complex that started in Missouri could clip NW Arkansas early in the day.

After that, the afternoon is expected to return to mostly sunny skies with high humidity and only the chance for a pop-up storm in the late afternoon.

-Garrett