Kids Able To Explore Work Vehicles During United Way's Touch-A-Truck Event

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — If your child wants to be a cop or firefighter when they grow up, they can have a chance on Wednesday (June 14) to meet some of these men and women and explore their vehicles.

The United Way of Fort Smith’s 2nd Annual Touch-A-Truck event gives kids and adults an opportunity to touch and see many different kinds of vehicles used by law enforcement, first responders, military and much more.

This event was created to teach folks about child safety and wellness, and to get kids interested in choosing a future career.

“We want the community leaders to be able to make a great impression on these young people that are going to be our future leaders,” said Executive Director of United Way of Fort Smith Eddie Lee Herndon.

Folks who attend can check out police cars, fire trucks, construction and farm equipment, motorcycles, a Life Flight helicopter, military vehicles from Fort Chaffee and much more. Over 16 booths will also be set up with information on car seat safety, proper nutrition and child abuse prevention.

“This is a great way to get out information about child safety and wellness in a fun environment,” said Herndon. “This is a great opportunity to bring the kids out and let them get to know the people in the community that they see everyday.”

The event is talking place in the parking lot at Van Buren High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free. In addition to equipment and vehicles, local businesses will provide hot dogs, chips, drinks and popsicles.

Free helicopter rides start at 1 p.m. Door prizes will also be given away during the event.