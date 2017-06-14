× Marlins Select Josh Alberius In 36th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–As the MLB Draft reached its final stages, Arkansas players were still being selected. The latest off the board was right handed pitcher Josh Alberius, after the Marlins chose the righty in the 36th round with the 1079th pick.

Alberius posted a 3-4 record with a 4.55 ERA and struck out 48 batters in 55.1 innings. The Little Rock native appeared in 23 games and started nine, the fourth most for a Razorback pitcher this spring.

In 71 career appearances for the Diamond Hogs, Alberius went 7-7 with a 4.04 ERA.

Other Razorbacks selected so far in the 2017 draft include Trevor Stephan, Chad Spanberger, Cannon Chadwick, Dominic Taccolini and Blaine Knight.