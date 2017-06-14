Selfies Could Cause Seizures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - If you love to take selfies, be warned that it could come with some unwanted side effects. Researchers found that the pictures can trigger seizure like activity in people with epilepsy.

The phenomenon is called Selfie Epilepsy. Researchers studied a teen that suffered from unusual spikes in brain activity after using her cellphone to take a selfie with both the flash and red eye reduction in a dimly lit room. The doctors concluded that the teen likely had a photo sensitivity response.



