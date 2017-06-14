Students Mourn Loss Of Rogers Heritage High School Teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Rogers Heritage High School is covered in special messages left by students, family and friends after a teacher was killed in Florida.

For student Parker Wolfe, the sudden loss of Linda Woods is something he said he can't get past.

"Even still I can't comprehend it because you know it was someone you were really close to and it is really hard to comprehend that they're gone and you'll never see them again," Wolfe said.

Wolfe created a chalk memorial on campus in honor of his late teacher. He invited friends, family and students to come and leave a special message or picture in her memory.

"She was just a very creative person and so I was like to trying to think of a way to remember her creatively," he said.

Students said they were drawn to her passionate personality. They said her dedication and commitment to her students was unmatched.

"She tried to share herself and her life and her perspective with students and really make them feel like they knew her as a person and not just as a person who was there to each them history," Wolfe said. "She worked harder than anybody I know. She was always here for the kids every second, they were her priority all the time."