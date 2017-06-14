× Tyson Foods Employee Injured In Virginia Baseball Field Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — A Tyson Foods employee was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington on Wednesday morning (June 14).

Matt Mika, who works as a lobbyist, was the fifth person shot on the field during Wednesday morning’s practice, CBS News reported. His injuries have not been reported at this time.

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team. Mika is a volunteer coach for the GOP congressional team.

Tyson Foods released the following statement about the shooting:

“We have confirmed that Matt Mika, director-government relations for our Washington, D.C. office, is among those who was shot this morning in Alexandria. He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family.”

Steve Scalise, a member of the House Republican leadership as the majority whip, appeared to have been shot in the hip.

Two Capitol Police officers and a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas were also injured during the shooting.

The gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was also injured by capitol police, who returned fire.

According to both congressional and law enforcement sources, the shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack.”