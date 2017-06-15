× Bentonville Police Arrest One Involved In Alleged Gang Activity

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Police responded to a call of an armed person on Monday (June 12) at 54 Cheryl Circle after a neighbor stated that he witnessed multiple people spray painting graffiti on the garage door and sides of a home, according to a press release.

Police said the neighbor then yelled for them to stop and was approached by one of the suspects who was wearing a bandana over his face. The suspect aimed a chrome-colored handgun at the neighbor and said, “I will shoot you if you don’t go back inside,” according to police. The neighbor then gathered his family and went back inside their home to call police, the press release states.

The suspects left the area before police arrived.

On Tuesday (June 13), the Bentonville Police Department identified the suspect as 21-year-old David K. Guillermo Jr. of Bentonville.

Police searched his apartment on Moberly Lane where a chrome-colored .9 mm handgun was found. Guillermo was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. Guillermo is being held at the Benton County Detention Center and is awaiting a formal bond hearing.

Bentonville Police said this case is still under an active investigation.