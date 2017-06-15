× Boil Order Issued For Portion Of Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A boil order has been issued for some county residents due to a main water line being lowered during the construction of a popular travel stop being built in Rudy, according to Highway 71 Water District No. 1 Public Water Authority.

A boil order was issued Wednesday, June 14 for residents on the following roads: Highway 282 west of Interstate 49. This area includes Peach Drive, Peach Way and Alpine Chalet. About 75 residences are under the boil order, which was effective immediately and will continue until further notice, according to the Public Water Authority.

The boil order may be lifted Friday, June 16. The Public Water Authority for that district will have more information after speaking with those at the Arkansas Department of Health.

The order was issued due to a six-inch main water line being lowered on Highway 282. Construction is underway on a Love’s Travel Stop at the Rudy exit.

Those impacted are asked to boil their water for at least one minute prior to use. Also, ice cubs should be thrown out and boiled water should be used for making ice.