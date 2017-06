Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Children whose moms have any type of fever while they’re pregnant may have slightly higher odds of developing an autism spectrum disorder.

Researchers found that one fever in the second trimester might raise the risk for autism by 40%. Several bouts of fever after the 12th week of pregnancy could raise the risk threefold. Researchers believe the body’s reaction to a fever-causing infection may have an effect on fetal brain development.

