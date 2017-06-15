× UPDATE: Fire Alarms Go Off At Atmosphere Apartments; Burning Item Left On Stove Causes Scare

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville fire told 5News a person called to report smoke in an apartment due to an item left on a stove.

It happened on the third floor of the newly built Atmosphere Apartments on S. Duncan Avenue near the University of Arkansas.

Fire alarms at the complex went off shortly after 10 p.m. and residents evacuated the building.

Several emergency crews were on scene. No injuries were reported.