UPDATE: Fire Alarms Go Off At Atmosphere Apartments; Burning Item Left On Stove Causes Scare

Posted 10:30 pm, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06PM, June 15, 2017

Courtesy: Paige Murphy

FAYETTEVILLE  (KFSM) — Fayetteville fire told 5News a person called to report smoke in an apartment due to an item left on a stove.

It happened on the third floor of the newly built Atmosphere Apartments on S. Duncan Avenue near the University of Arkansas.

Fire alarms at the complex went off shortly after 10 p.m. and residents evacuated the building.

Several emergency crews were on scene.  No injuries were reported.

 