Kids And Seniors Day At The Fayetteville Farmers Market

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It's a special day for kids and senior adults at the Fayetteville Farmers Market.

Seniors in local senior centers will get to shop at a discount from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as the market will be matching the nutrition program vouchers.

Several activities are also planned for kids to enjoy. The Fayetteville Fire Department will be on hand with a fire truck, there's face painting and an art and seed planting booth.

The crowd isn't often as big as the weekend, but vendor coordinator Teresa Maurer said there's lots of benefits to coming during the week.

"Even though we've done it for 40 years, we still have people that go 'you're here during the week too?' And the week is different, there are different shopping experiences. We still have a great diversity of products, there's more room to walk, park, it's more relaxed," Maurer said.

The farmers market ends at 1 p.m. and Maurer said vendors will begin packing up at about 12:30 p.m.