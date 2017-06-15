Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Broadcast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Health
Traffic
On-Air
Contests
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
75°
Low
72°
High
96°
Fayetteville
72°
Low
68°
High
89°
Bentonville
73°
Low
68°
High
88°
See complete forecast
Mrs. Rogers – 4th Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
Posted 6:00 am, June 15, 2017, by
kfsmmgraddy
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored By:
Breeden
High Five
See the positive news of the day!
Popular
Taco Bell Giving Away Free Tacos Today
One Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Stabbing In Van Buren
Oklahoma, Arkansas Officers Arrest Possibly Armed Suspects After Hours-Long Search
Teen Dead Following Motorcycle Incident In Van Buren
Latest News
Mrs. Rogers – 4th Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
Crews Evacuate Rogers Apartment Building Up In Flames
Poteau Residents Upset After City Council Approves Agreement To Fund Discounted Golf Program
Students Mourn Loss Of Rogers Heritage High School Teacher
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.