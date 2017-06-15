× Police: Fort Smith Man Arrested In Stabbing

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is accused of stabbing another man at a residence.

Steven T. Nguyen, 22, of Fort Smith is facing one count of felony first-degree battery in connection with the stabbing of 23-year-old William Strassman III.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 14), police were dispatched to the 3100 block of North Point Place regarding the stabbing. No one was inside the residence when they arrived, but a bloody knife was found, an arrest report states.

Strassman drove himself to Sparks Regional Medical Center for treatment. Nguyen was found at another residence and was arrested, according to police.

He remained in the Sebastian County Detention Center Thursday (June 15) without bond.