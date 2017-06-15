× Police: Springdale Man Stole Guns, Suppressors From Shop

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of stealing several firearms and suppressors from a gun shop, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Chad Sales, 31, was arrested Thursday (June 15) in connection with commercial burglary; 51 counts of theft of property; theft of a credit/debit card; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

Sales also faces misdemeanor charges of theft of property, criminal mischief and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police went to Arky Amory in Springdale for a commercial burglary alarm about 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday (June 13). Officers traced an iPhone stolen from the store to a vehicle parked at a home on Woodfield Way, according to the report.

Police found several stolen guns, one suppressor and the iPhone inside the vehicle, which was registered to Sales.

Inside the home, police recovered a loaded methamphetamine needle and drug paraphernalia. Sales said he was the only one living at the home.

Sales also led police to a shed filled with other stolen guns.

Sales was being held Thursday (June 15) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a preliminary hearing set for Friday (June 16) in Washington County Circuit Court.