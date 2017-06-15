× President Trump Grants Gov. Hutchinson’s Request For Federal Disaster Declaration Following Spring Storms, Flooding

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — President Donald Trump granted Governor Asa Hutchinson’s request on Thursday (June 15) for a major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas following the spring storms and flooding.

The declaration asks for assistance for counties that were damaged by extreme flooding and storms from April 26 through May 19, according to the document.

The storms killed 10 people and caused more than $13 million in damage across the state.

The individual assistance for individuals and households will be available in Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Faulkner, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington and Yell counties.

“This morning my office received notification from the Trump administration that it has granted my request for a federal disaster declaration for the Arkansas counties ravaged by the sever storms, tornadoes and flooding in April and May,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Public assistance for emergency work and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities will be available in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Woodruff counties.

Funds will be available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for actions taken to prevent or reduce damage from natural hazards.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will announce plans to open offices in the affected counties to accept assistance applications.