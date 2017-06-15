× University Of Oklahoma Announces Sanctions For Baker Mayfield Following Fayetteville Arrest

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM) — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced sanctions on Thursday (June 15) involving OU quarterback Baker Mayfied after he was arrested in Fayetteville on February 24.

Mayfield will be required to participate in university alcohol education and 35 hours of community service, News on 6 reported. Mayfield is required to finish alcohol education course and the community service before the fall semester begins.

The Sooner senior faced charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

According to the incident report, a Fayetteville officer was flagged down near the intersection of West and Dickson at 2:29 a.m.

While speaking with Mayfield, the Oklahoma quarterback was said to be “yelling profanities and was causing a scene,” the report states. The incident report also stated that Mayfield had trouble walking down stairs and had slurred speech.

At one point during the conversation with police, Mayfield started to walk away and then ran from police, according to the report.

Mayfield was chased and eventually tackled to the ground, the report stated.