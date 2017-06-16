× Boil Order Issued For Portion Of LeFlore County

FORT COFFEE (KFSM) — A boil order has been issued for residents in the Fort Coffee area of LeFlore County.

The order was issued after a main water line broke in the middle of a creek, Dustin Dollar with the Spiro East Water Association said.

Since, the line has been fixed, but the order has been issued for precautionary measures, Dollar explained.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in place for the next 48 hours.

An estimated 300-500 people are impacted by this, Dollar said. Those impacted should boil any water used for consumption.