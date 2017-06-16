× Harrison Sex Offenders Sentenced On Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two Harrison sex offenders were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday (June 14) in separate child pornography cases, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Johnny Wane Callen, 49, was sentenced to 29 years in prison on one count of enticing a minor for sex.

Greg Chiello, 47, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on one count of accessing a device with intent to view child pornography.

In June 2016, Harrison police began investigating Callen for soliciting minors online to produce child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office said in the release.

Officers searched Callen’s Facebook records and found he had exchanged sexually explicit images with a 14-year-old boy. Callen was convicted of raping a 12-year-old in 1994, according to federal court documents.

Berryville police investigated Chiello — also in June 2016 — after receiving reports he owned a cell phone containing child pornography. Officers later arrested Chiello and recovered his phone, which had more than 800 sexually explicit images of children, according to the release.

Chiello was convicted on child pornography offenses in 2013, according to court documents.