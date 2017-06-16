Local Business Broken Into, Alleged Thieves Caught On Camera

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A local business broken into by thieves finds its stolen property.
"It's like one of our kids," said store co-owner, Justin Haughton.
Machine Power Equipment & Supply does service on most any kind of heavy equipment.
"Probably about one (in the morning) we got a call from the highway patrol that we had a unit turned upside down in the middle of 64 highway."
That call was about stolen property -- and the alleged thieves were caught on camera.
"Then they ran out the back gate through the fence and disappeared."
They disappeared with a truck and trailer. Before the stolen goods were found, it was difficult for Haughton to find a way to get his daily work done.
But after sharing it on Facebook and searching for leads, the equipment was returned by Friday (June 16) night.
For Haughton, that's a relief. The cost of the trailer, according to him, is a whopping $25,000. He said it's the only one in the area like it.