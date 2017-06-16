× Man Falls From 2nd Level Railing Inside Washington County Jail

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday (June 16) a detainee intentionally dropped over the second level railing in one of the pods at the Washington County Detention Center, according to Public Information Officer Kelly Cantrell.

“He held on to the railing and dropped approximately 6-8 feet onto the ground,” said Cantrell via text, “he landed on his feet.”

Injuries appear to be minor, but as a precautionary measure the person was taken to an area hospital.

The man’s name was not released.