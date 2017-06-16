× Possible Travel Delays Early Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Color Vibe 5K at the Washington County Fairgrounds begins at a.m., but you’ll see some street closures prior to the start time.

On their Facebook page Fayetteville police states that around 7 a.m. on Highway 112, as everyone heads towards the race, to watch for traffic back ups.

The second event is the Iron Pig Festival. This is held at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Avenue. Police said motorists can expect lane restrictions on S. School Avenue beginning at 8 a.m.