Razorbacks Add Thompson As Baseball Assistant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas and Missouri State are well acquainted with one another as baseball programs as they meet during the regular season on a yearly basis and have squared off in the postseason in two of the past three seasons.

Now you can add an assistant coach to the mix as the two schools are developing into regional rivals.

Nate Thompson spent the past three seasons at Missouri State but he agreed to join Dave Van Horn’s staff with the Razorbacks on Friday. Thompson will also serve as Arkansas’ recruiting coordinator.

“Arkansas is a premier place,” Thompson said. “Coach (Dave) Van Horn is a legend and a proven winner everywhere he has gone. To get the opportunity to coach at a place like Arkansas, to recruit with the resources and have the fan support that is here is tremendous. Getting the chance to work with Dave Van Horn and the caliber of players they have, it’s a dream and the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be more excited and I am blessed beyond measure to be a Hog. I can’t wait to get started and working toward championships.”

Missouri State produced a pair of All-Americans in 2016 en route to reaching the Super Regionals for the third time in school history.

“I am very excited to add Nate Thompson to our coaching staff,” Van Horn said. “He brings a lot of energy and experience in recruiting for this region, as well as Texas. Nate has done a tremendous job working with the offense at top-notch programs like Nebraska, Dallas Baptist, and Missouri State. I thought he would be a great fit for our program. I’ve been watching Nate for the last few years and he’s worked extremely hard to get where he is. I’m looking forward to him leading our recruiting efforts and working with our offense.”

Thompson played collegiately at Dallas Baptist and then started his coaching career there as a student assistant in 2005 before joining the staff at Nebraska, where he spent three seasons. Prior to his tenure at Missouri State, Thompson served as an assistant coach at Hutchinson Community College from 2011-14.