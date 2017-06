Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - The secret to happiness could be seven hours of sleep.

A mattress company surveyed 2,000 people and found people who said they were “perfectly happy” get 7.1 hours of sleep per night. “Somewhat happy” people sleep 6.9 hours. Women reported getting the least amount of sleep, and those reporting the fewest hours also said they were the least happy. Single people sleep the most. When it comes to relationships, separated people sleep the least.

