'Animal House' Actor Stephen Furst Has Passed Away

LOS ANGELES — Actor Stephen Furst died Friday (June 16) due to complications from diabetes, TMZ is reporting.

The actor and filmmaker was best known for playing Flounder in “Animal House.”

TMZ stated that Stephen’s son Nathan told them his father died at his home in Ventura County early Friday (June 16) morning surrounded by loving friends and family. He and his brother Griff said about their dad, “he was a beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing.”

Furst battled with diabetes for years, and later became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

Furst was best known for playing Dr. Elliot Axelrod in the 1980s television series St. Elsewhere and Cotto on Babylon 5 in the 90s.

He was 63.