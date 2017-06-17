× Hiker Dies Descending Denali Pass

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBSNews) — The National Park Service says a hiker died of a medical condition while descending Denali Pass Friday (June 16) morning.

An NPS ranger patrol was called to Denali’s West Buttress route at 17,500 feet around 1 a.m. Friday (June 16). Reports indicated a hiker had collapsed due to an unknown illness.

When the two-person NPS mountaineering volunteers team reached the scene, the hiker was unresponsive.

Medical interventions were made, but the hiker never regained consciousness.

The identity of the deceased hiker has not yet been released and is pending overseas notification of next of kin.

The hiker’s remains will be recovered from the camp when weather conditions allow.