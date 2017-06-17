× Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, Crowned Miss Arkansas 2017

LITTLE ROCK, (KTHV) — We have a new Miss Arkansas ready to take her shot at following last year’s winner, and eventual Miss America, Savvy Shields.

Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, was crowned Miss Arkansas 2017. Benton a 22-year-old student at the University of Arkansas. Her hometown is Jonesboro.

Benton’s talent was a Broadway vocal performance of Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera. Her platform is “Giving is a Gift.”

She also won in the preliminary portion of the Miss Arkansas competition. Thursday (June 15) night she won the Preliminary Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit award. Wednesday night she took home the win in Artistic Expression.

1st runner up is Miss University of Arkansas, Darynne Dahlem. 2nd runner up is Miss Arkansas Delta, Ashley Ehrhart. Miss Northeast Arkansas, Bailey Moses claimed the 3rd runner up spot. Miss White River, Claudia Raffo placed 4th runner up.