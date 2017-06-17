× Missing Sailors Found In Flooded Compartments Of USS Fitzgerald

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A number of missing sailors have been found in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald after collision, according to the US Navy.

After the guided-missile destroyer collided with a container ship off Japan early Saturday (June 17), the Navy said seven sailors were missing.

“The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made,” the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in Saturday’s statement.

Developing story – more to come