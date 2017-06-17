Nash Back At Ya Charity Car Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Nash Back at Ya Car Club will host its annual car, truck, motorcycle and bicycle charity show on Saturday, June 24.

The 10th Annual Nash Back At Ya Car Show will feature a wide variety of new and classic vehicles and bikes for people to check out from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers.

Along with the car show, there will be food, live music, games and a silent auction. Organizers also ask that people bring their pets and take in the pet parade and pet games.

The event is free for spectators, but a $20 registration fee will apply to car owners or $10 for bike owners.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers.