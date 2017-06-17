Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Fruit Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ will take your salsa game to a new level this summer… Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods takes a favorite and makes it into a sweet and tangy treat you will be eating all summer long!

Fruit Salsa

Ingredients:

1 quart diced strawberries or 3 C diced watermelon

1 yellow pepper, diced

¼ C cilantro, minced

¼ C mint, minced

¼ red onion, minced

2 T lime juice

1 T olive oil

1 T honey

Chips of choice

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix your lime juice, olive oil, and honey together. Add a bit of salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, add your watermelon, yellow pepper, cilantro, mint, and red onion.

Gently stir to combine.

Drizzle your liquid mixture over your salsa and stir. Taste and adjust if needed.

Serve with your favorite chips!

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods