Police Identify Victims After Fatal Shooting Inside North Columbus Nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSNews) — Columbus Police have identified the five victims after a fatal shooting inside Delfin Night Life Nightclub.

Police say it happened around 12:30 Saturday (June 17) morning at 6252 Busch Boulevard in the Continent.

Two people were transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

According to Columbus Police, Domineek Sharp, 21 died from a gunshot wound. The other four people were injured by gunshot wounds: Quisaiah Davis, 23; William Campbell, 24; Dejon Lockett 23; and a 17-year-old who was not identified.

Columbus Police say there could be more than one shooter, but no other suspect information is available at this time.