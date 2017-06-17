Police Identify Victims After Fatal Shooting Inside North Columbus Nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSNews) — Columbus Police have identified the five victims after a fatal shooting inside Delfin Night Life Nightclub.
Police say it happened around 12:30 Saturday (June 17) morning at 6252 Busch Boulevard in the Continent.
Two people were transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.
According to Columbus Police, Domineek Sharp, 21 died from a gunshot wound. The other four people were injured by gunshot wounds: Quisaiah Davis, 23; William Campbell, 24; Dejon Lockett 23; and a 17-year-old who was not identified.
Columbus Police say there could be more than one shooter, but no other suspect information is available at this time.