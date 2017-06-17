Search Underway For Possible Drowning Victim At The Arkansas River

BARLING (KFSM) — Emergency crews are at Springhill Park at the north side of the dam looking for a person who may be stranded in the water at the Arkansas River.

“There were several ambulances and police at the river,” said one person who was at the scene, “also search and rescue boats were assisting.”

The park attendant at Springhill told 5NEWS that there was a person in the water, on the north end, by where the electrical generator is located.

The man did not have additional details.

