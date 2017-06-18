× 83-Year-Old Shoots Intruder Inside Home

DALLAS (CBSNews) — Dallas police said an 83-year-old man shot a 21-year-old man who entered his home and refused to leave early Sunday (June 18) morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Glen Oaks Boulevard where police say the 83-year-old had shot 21-year-old Robert Facundo in the leg.

According to the victim, Facundo entered his home and refused to leave. He also said Facundo began threatening, yelling and advancing towards him.

The 83-year-old told police he feared for his life and shot the intruder.

Facundo was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and then released. He was then transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.