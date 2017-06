Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The Fort Smith Adult Education Center is partnering with the Home Builders Association for a residential construction program. The program will help find skilled workers to fill in the gap for construction work.

Those eligible will learn on the job training and have an opportunity to participate in an apprenticeship program. The pre-apprenticeship program is from July 10-15 at the Adult Education Center.

